Cardi B has been very active on social media lately, from sharing her fears on coronavirus to promoting the New York census, the 27-year-old star has surely kept herself busy in these uncertain quarantine times. But she has also found the time to share more lighthearted content - now the Bodak Yellow singer has revealed her favorite picture of adorable daughter Kulture to her almost 62 million followers

©iamcardib Aaaaww! Cardi B’s daughter looks so sweet!

Dressed in a cute pink sweater and with the cutest look of excitement on her cute little face, Cardi B’s daughter sits in her blue baby walker. “My fav baby pic of her,” writes the star on top of the photo showing Kulture as an eight or nine-month-old baby.

The star also gives us a glimpse of her stylish living room in the process. Soft rugs, natural materials such as wood and marble and a soft-colored palette are some of the features of Cardi’s deco style.

The Dominican descend singer and her husband Offset welcomed Kulture in July 2018, since then, the little one has stolen the show on many occasions and showed the softer side of the couple. "I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, independent woman, confident woman," Cardi said during an interview with Vogue when talking about her dreams for her daughter. And bearing in mind how much Kulture’s mama adores her and looks after her, surely those dreams will come true.