Cash Warren is stepping in to help! Jessica Alba’s husband and his company Pair of Thieves has made a pledge to use their resources for helping those on the frontlines of the Coronavirus fight. In a post, the designer shared the company’s new mission. “Dear lovely humans, For the next 14 days at pairofthieves.com, we’re redirecting all profits and a butt-load of hours toward helping those on the front lines of this pandemic,” the statement read. “1. We’re reallocating our factory resources to sourcing and shipping N95 masks to hospitals, firehouses, and markets.”

©@cash_warren Cash Warren and his company Pair of Thieves will donate masks to those fighting Coronavirus

The statement continued: “2. We’re buying emergency departments lunch. It’s a small way to say “thank you” for taking care of our sick, from those lucky enough to work from home.” Cash and his co-founders, David and Alan went on to thank all of those who have supported their business since the launch. The founders of the underwear brand also encouraged their supporters to think of more ways that they can give back to those fighting against the pandemic. Before signing off they encouraged their fans to “stay positive, help – from home.”

The businessman and his company are just one of many who are bringing additional help in a time of need. Pair of Thieves joins Christian Siriano, Salma Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault and more as they create masks and donate additional supplies for medical personnel.