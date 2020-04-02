Cash Warren is stepping in to help! Jessica Alba’s husband and his company Pair of Thieves has made a pledge to use their resources for helping those on the frontlines of the Coronavirus fight. In a post, the designer shared the company’s new mission. “Dear lovely humans, For the next 14 days at pairofthieves.com, we’re redirecting all profits and a butt-load of hours toward helping those on the front lines of this pandemic,” the statement read. “1. We’re reallocating our factory resources to sourcing and shipping N95 masks to hospitals, firehouses, and markets.”
The statement continued: “2. We’re buying emergency departments lunch. It’s a small way to say “thank you” for taking care of our sick, from those lucky enough to work from home.” Cash and his co-founders, David and Alan went on to thank all of those who have supported their business since the launch. The founders of the underwear brand also encouraged their supporters to think of more ways that they can give back to those fighting against the pandemic. Before signing off they encouraged their fans to “stay positive, help – from home.”
The businessman and his company are just one of many who are bringing additional help in a time of need. Pair of Thieves joins Christian Siriano, Salma Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault and more as they create masks and donate additional supplies for medical personnel.
Cash, 41, Jessica, 38, and their three children, Haven, eight, Honor, 11, and two-year-old Hayes, have been making the best of their time during social distancing. The L.A.’s Finest star has taken to her social media to share a host of video of her family. One of their favorite past times includes creating Tik Tok videos.
Jessica has her daughter Haven to thank. The mother-daughter duo have taken to social media to show off the dances they have made up and challenges they’ve mastered. It isn’t all play for the family. Jessica has also shared footage of her making the best of her new #workfromhome life.
Late last month, the mother-of-four took to her social media to encourage her followers to follow simple best practices in order to flatten the curve. Follow @who @cdcglobal #worldhealthorganization for all updates regarding #covid_19 1. #washyourhands 2. #practicesocialdistancing 3. If you are feeling ill -stay home and away from others in your home 4. Practice love and kindness we are in this together.”