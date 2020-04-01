Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may have let the quarantine get the best of them. Since March, the pair have been spending their time social distancing – which each other – in Miami. The pair have been spotted out daily for casual strolls around the neighborhood where they show off PDA, take bike rides and even chat with neighbors – from a distance. It’s been all about meditation, rewatching Harry Potter, and performing special live concerts for their fans.

It seemed like Shawmila didn’t let quarantine get the best of them – until the final day of March. In a video captured by a photo agency, the pair appear to be walking in slow motion and fans took notice. Never letting a hilarious viral moment slip by, the Internet came together to create some of the best memes and reactions to their odd outing!