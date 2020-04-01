Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Quarantine Got Me Like...

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a slow motion stroll and the internet has concerns

The pair hammed it up for the camera during their daily stroll

BY

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may have let the quarantine get the best of them. Since March, the pair have been spending their time social distancing – which each other – in Miami. The pair have been spotted out daily for casual strolls around the neighborhood where they show off PDA, take bike rides and even chat with neighbors – from a distance. It’s been all about meditation, rewatching Harry Potter, and performing special live concerts for their fans.

It seemed like Shawmila didn’t let quarantine get the best of them – until the final day of March. In a video captured by a photo agency, the pair appear to be walking in slow motion and fans took notice. Never letting a hilarious viral moment slip by, the Internet came together to create some of the best memes and reactions to their odd outing!

