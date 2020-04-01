Finally, Kim Kardashian decided to stop growing the family tree. The reality star who currently shares daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, and two sons Saint, four, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West revealed she is done having more kids. "Being at home with four kids - if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door," she said. "It's really tough. It's really tough." she shared during an interview on U.S. TV.

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian shared is really hard to handle a family of six.

It has been tough with her sister Kourtney Kardashian as well. Kim recently got in a physical fight with Kourtney during the final series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where both were slapping and throwing things at each other. The shocking fight has put the clan in a serious social distancing mood. Though they are separated, Kim has kept virtually connected with her family, "We do Zoom dinners where we all make our plate and get on. We're on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters.”

Recently, Kim shared a heart-warming picture of her sons Psalm and Saint playing with each other and captioned the post with heart emojis. Despite being in social isolation, the mother-of-four shared it has been a great time, "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been (great). I think the family bonding part of it all - (we're) going on walks outside (and) watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," she said. "I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't watch."

