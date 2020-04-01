Celebrity friendships come and go, but Marc Anthony and David Beckham’s bromance is here to stay. No matter the distance, the King of Salsa gets support from his best pal. Marc, 51, took to his social media to update his fans on his self-isolation process. “Let’s use this time to reflect. Together we will figure this out and this too shall pass. Stay home and be safe. Los quiero. #StayHome #QuedateEnCasa,” the Vivir Mi Vida singer wrote. Of course, the comments were filled with a host of love and support, but it was David’s that took the cake. “Looking good brother @marcanthony [red heart emoji]”
The soccer star and the musician often take to social media to share their love for one another. In January, Marc shared an emotional picture in honor of Kobe Bryant’s passing, with a shot of his pal introducing him to the late athlete after a Laker game. The bond between the two A-list stars doesn’t just go courtside.
In December, Marc took to his social media to share a picture of David popping up at his Opus tour. “Look who showed up to my show in Panama @davidbeckham,” the star wrote. In the photo the pair are all smiles as they pose for the camera offstage. Marc and David’s bond formed in 2011.
Marc and David first met when the Inter Miami CF owner and his wife Victoria Beckham attended one of his concerts. Since, Marc and David have celebrated milestone events together. One of the most special milestones of their friendship came in December 2019, when the singer was named the Godfather of David and Victoria’s son Cruz.
“So proud of my beautiful boy @cruzbeckham Thank you for the honor @davidbeckham & @victoriabeckham ! I’m over the moon! Here’s to life #ImNotMad.” In the picture, the father-of-two is all smiles as he stands next to the 15-year-old. Marc’s love for the Beckhams doesn’t stop with his godson. In a separate post, the Parecen Viernes singer posed with his boys, including David’s sons Brooklyn and Romeo.
Marc went all out and celebrated the evening on the dance floor with his best pal. I mean, you can’t forget, he is the reason David knows how to dance salsa. Despite social distancing and self-isolation, it’s good to see that these gents are keeping their bromance stronger than ever.