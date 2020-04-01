Celebrity friendships come and go, but Marc Anthony and David Beckham’s bromance is here to stay. No matter the distance, the King of Salsa gets support from his best pal. Marc, 51, took to his social media to update his fans on his self-isolation process. “Let’s use this time to reflect. Together we will figure this out and this too shall pass. Stay home and be safe. Los quiero. #StayHome #QuedateEnCasa,” the Vivir Mi Vida singer wrote. Of course, the comments were filled with a host of love and support, but it was David’s that took the cake. “Looking good brother @marcanthony [red heart emoji]”

©GettyImages Marc Anthony and David Beckham have been friends since 2011

The soccer star and the musician often take to social media to share their love for one another. In January, Marc shared an emotional picture in honor of Kobe Bryant’s passing, with a shot of his pal introducing him to the late athlete after a Laker game. The bond between the two A-list stars doesn’t just go courtside.

In December, Marc took to his social media to share a picture of David popping up at his Opus tour. “Look who showed up to my show in Panama @davidbeckham,” the star wrote. In the photo the pair are all smiles as they pose for the camera offstage. Marc and David’s bond formed in 2011.