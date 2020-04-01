Rosalía is not only a skilled singer but also her own stylist and she decided it was time to cut her own bangs. The Con Altura songstress surprised her fans with a fresh look and hairstyle - and it actually looks amazing. Though many stylists advise avoiding to cut your own hair at home, this global pandemic has encouraged celebrities to do their own beauty routines. Even Jennifer Lopez attempted to do her own manicure at home after A-Rod recorded the beauty fiasco.

Rosalía shared with her fans she indeed cut her own bangs while in social isolation

The Spanish singer shared a video on her social media page with a perfect straight bang, showing off her beauty skills. And if you are still wondering if she did it all by herself without the assistance of a hairdresser, she confirmed it on a recent social media post on Twitter. Rosalia, who usually is known for her wavy hairstyle and part in the middle, decided to surprise her fans with a new spring look. While celebrities continue in social isolation, they are showing us it is possible to create our looks and trim our own hair without a hairstylist.

Last week, Rosalía shared her new single Dolerme with a positive message to her fans “A lot of us are in quarantine...I am in quarantine and I have lost track of time because I decided to not think about it and instead put my energy and my heart in doing something for others, in my own way. I know what I do as an artist can look expendable, for some it is, but for me the ability to make music means mental health.”