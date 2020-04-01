Luis Fonsi is heading to another TV series! The Puerto Rican singer will be appearing on NBC’s Songland. Luis is one of several guest recording artists—including Usher, H.E.R., Bebe Rexha, Boyz II Men, Ben Platt and Lady Antebellum—that will be featured in season two of the hit songwriting competition series, which premieres April 13. The Despacito artist will be working with producer-panelists, Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder, to decide which undiscovered songwriter will be chosen to write and co-produce his next hit single.

Before the search for his next hit song begins, Luis has been helping his daughter make music, while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The Latin sensation shared a video on March 30 of his little girl Mikaela singing We Are The World. Alongside the clip, Luis proudly penned, “This afternoon my daughter Mikaela asked me to record her singing this song. She is very shy so it was a beautiful surprise.”

He continued, “Well I tell you that in 2 minutes I had the arrangement, the session, the mic ready, print and camera recording. 🤦🏻♂️ It was she who chose the perfect song for this moment we are living. Here I share a bit. ‘We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let's start giving ...’”