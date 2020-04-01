True Thompson is mom Khloe Kardashian’s pride and joy. The proud mamá loves to spoil her daughter with all the latest and greatest — just like any parent would. It’s clear that Baby True is the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s one ‘true’ love with every video and picture that she shares via her personal social media account @khloekardashian. From some of the most beautiful dresses to an incredibly ‘pretty in pink’ styled room, Khloe dotes on her daughter every chance she gets. The almost two-year-old even has a life-size playhouse which takes her casita playing skills to a whole new level.