Social distancing is giving Bad Bunny some time to reflect! The Puerto Rican superstar took a break from creating quality quarantine content with the cast of Toy Story and shared some adorable throwback photos. In the series, which he shared in his stories, the Yo Perreo Sola rapper took a trip down memory lane. Kicking off the sweet post was an aww-worthy picture of the superstar as a toddler spending time with his father on a surfboard. In the following shot, little Bunny lays on a bed with a bottle in his mouth.

©@badbunny Bad Bunny took a trip down memory lane with cute photos

The head full of curls and the squishy cheeks make it hard to guess the star from the first look. The throwbacks make it easier as they begin to show him in his teenage years. In additional pictures, the star gets a little taller, shaves his head, but still has the little baby face.

Towards the end of the series, fans can easily distinguish the Ignorantes rapper as he flexes his shaved head and his iconic pout. If that didn’t help establish it – the oversized shades should have. All of the throwbacks come after the 26-year-old debuted a whole new look. Last week, the Latin Grammy-winning artist went all out in the video for his latest single Yo Perreo Sola.