If you have yet to watch Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, you might want to take a seat for some mild spoilers. For the return of the fifth season of 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Amy Schumer and friends Bridgett Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Keith Robinson had the award-winning filmmaker join them for a chat in which he revealed why the Brad’s shirtless scene turned out to be perfection.

©GettyImages The 55-year-old actor nailed his shirtless scene in ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’

Aside from the fact that it's Brad Pitt we're talking about, the 55-year-old star gave a little input as to how he'd be removing his shirts. For context, the film is centered around actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio, his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and the famous Tate murders. There’s a scene in which Brad jumps on Leo’s roof to fix his antenna, and because it’s about to get hot and sweaty thanks to the California sun, he removes both his shirts – a Hawaiian button-up and a t-shirt.

"Wow, this is actually the closest to homoerotica I've ever filmed. Alright? This is a, this is very Joe Gage. Alright? Very 1970's uh, uh, a handyman guy in the roof,” explained Quentin. “You know, so it's like uh, um, I go, ‘Okay, so I'm thinking maybe like, you know, okay, you unbutton, you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and peel that off....and then peel off the champion t-shirt,’he added.

©GettyImages Quentin Tarantino and the cast of ‘Once Upon A Time in Mexico’

But for this, the Academy Award-winning actor had something else in mind. The film director continued, “And he's like, ‘Really? Want me to [go] through all that button b***? I just, I just take it off in one big go.’” So there you go! It was as simple as removing his shirts at once rather than doing the slow one-by-one button situation.