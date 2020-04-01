Wishing you a safe and happy Wednesday from the HOLA! USA team. We’re here to bring you the latest updates on what’s happening in the world of entertainment as the battles against the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe. Check out yesterday’s news to get caught up, or keep reading for the latest and come back to check on the latest trending news as we update throughout the day.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson has been forced to delay her wedding to Kelvin Hayden. After already delaying her wedding until June, the actress has now pushed it back to the summer at the earliest. “It’s probably going to be more like July,” she told Extra. “We have to see what this will be like at the other end… Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way.”

So we can now add Taraji to our list of 8 celebrity weddings affected by the pandemic.

Selena Gomez is donating to the hospital where she received her kidney transplant. The Come and Get It star is donating to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, as the medical staff there works overtime caring for coronavirus patients. “So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude.”

Demi Lovato is also stepping up to help the coronavirus battle. On the eve of her April 1 launch of her new Fabletics activewear range, she announced she will be donating a portion of proceeds from her Fabletics activewear range to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale will be filmed on iPhones thanks to coronavirus. In a video chat with comedian Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Kim revealed the last episode will “be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves.” She explained, “We have tripods set up, and our iPhones and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine... I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!”