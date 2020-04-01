In a time when kindness is needed more than ever, Jennifer Lopez has just released the trailer for her new series that will surely deliver. Thanks a Million, has been produced by the Bronx diva for the app Quibbi and will be released on April 6. She won’t be alone in this emotional adventure, Nick Jonas, Karlie Kloss, Kevin Hart and many others celebrity pals will join JLo in this inspiring production based on a beautiful premise, grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. This is the twist - the recipient of the cash has to give half of it away to someone else.

“It’s a time to give back. Join me in starting a chain of kindness in my new series,” writes Jennifer alongside the video in which she wears a flattering cream knitted sweater, “ten grateful celebrities will each be giving away $100,000 to a person that has made a profound impact on their life.” In the trailer, the 50-year-old has a special encounter with a little girl who can’t contain her emotions when she sees her idol walking through the door, and we can’t wait to see the outcome!

In the trailer Nick Jonas explains the show premise - that the recipient of the funds “will have to give half of that money to someone else.” “Everyday acts of kindness connect us in surprising ways,” adds top model Karlie Kloss, while we see some of the people starring in the upcoming series.