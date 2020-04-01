Dayanara Torres remembers her dad on his birthday

She just recently published an emotional video message letting her fans know that she is cancer free after a year’s treatment and although Dayanara Torres is in a happy place right now, March 31 will always be a sad day for her. It’s the birth date of one of the most important people in her life, her dad José Humberto Torres López, who passed away in December 2017. She took to Instagram to share a photo of the two together and wrote a heartfelt message to him.

“Happy birthday Daddy. Today heaven is having a party. I miss your voice so much, today more than ever, wishing to hear you say “ay, don’t worry, everything’s going to be ok, you’ll see, just keep going,” the former wife of Marc Anthony wrote. Her father was 75 when he passed away in Puerto Rico having battled with colon cancer and a heart problem some years before his death. 2017 was also the year of the devastating hurricane that killed nearly 5,000 people in Puerto Rico and Dayanara lived through a terrible time trying to contact her family after the catastrophe.

After struggling to contact her loved ones for nearly a week, she was overjoyed to finally speak with them and said that her dad was making jokes on the telephone to try and cheer her up and stop her worrying. He was obviously a very special man whose absence has left a big hole in the lives of Dayanara and her sons Ryan and Cristian Muñiz’s lives.