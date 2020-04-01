It is not very usual to see these two together, but thanks to Alexis Ohanian, we have finally seen adorable Olympia, Serena Williams’ two-year-old daughter, and her four-legged brother Christopher Chip in the same snap, and it’s the sweetest thing you will see today. The Reddit founder shared the image online where we can see his daughter in a Polaroid photo, riding a pink bike that perfectly matches her outfit. Internet star and social media influencer furry brother Christopher Chip looks up from the floor at his master.

Serena Williams’ middle child looks up to younger sister Olympia

Just like Olympia, Christopher has his own followers on the internet, and is described as Serena Williams’ “middle child.” The adorable Yorkie clearly has a special place in the tennis player’s heart. Now that the family are spending more time at home, the two siblings are bonding and this is one of the rare pictures where we can see both of them in the same image!

Chip is a “professional fetcher” and Serena’s number one fan. “He loves watching tennis,” she said of him during an interview for Omaze, “he even wears a special tie when I play in the finals, he calls it his ‘champion Chip tie.’” Olympia, on the other hand, is mom’s special makeup artist, she adores crashing Serena’s beauty sessions and has proved she can be as creative with mom’s foundations and lip-glosses as Van Gogh in The Sunflowers! A very talented family, the Ohanian-Williams, that’s for sure!

