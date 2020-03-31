Jessica Alba is really making the most out of her time at home with her three kids. The Honest Company lifestyle mogul is picking up some fun and groovy new skills from her two daughters Honor Marie Warren, 11, and Haven Garner Warren, eight — namely in the arena of dance. The L.A.'s Finest actress isn’t only showing off her new moves, but she’s also showing off her incredibly toned abs and overall physique in a new video she posted on her personal social media page.

Loading the player...

In the video, you can see the Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World actress comfortably dressed in a gray sports bra and sweatpants look and a high ponytail. While enjoying some solitude in what seems like an empty area of her home, she begins to dance in sync to a cool beat with moves that her daughter Haven had shown her in an earlier video. “#dancechallenge my leg move at the end #happyathome #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #postworkoutfun,” shared the mamá-of-three in the post. Clearly, Jessica is making the most out of a post-workout high with her fun new dance.