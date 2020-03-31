While it’s been over three years since the death of her and Ryan Gosling’s beloved dog George, Eva Mendes still misses her pup every single day. The fashion designer, 46, remembered George on social media Monday, sharing a happy photo of him with his tongue out. Eva simply captioned the photo with a single heart emoji. Responding to a fan who recently lost their own fur baby, Eva replied, “I’m so sorry for your loss. It’s so heartbreaking. We miss him and our other boy Hugo every single day. Still hurts so bad. Sending you so much love.” Meanwhile, the mom of two told another fan: “When I see his picture my heart dances.”

George passed away in 2016 and Hugo in 2014. Eva previously revealed that owning dogs helped prepare her for motherhood. In 2018, she told People magazine, “You know what? It’s not that different. It really isn’t,” adding, “The love that you have for your dog, and how you are with your dog, I think, is really similar to how you are with your children.” “Hugo — who, again, I miss so much — he prepped me for motherhood,” she continued. “George, who I miss so much, prepped me for motherhood. It was the best training that I could have.”