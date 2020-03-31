If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, then you must have seen the “intense brawl” between sisters Kim and Kourtney. On The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Kim Kardashian discussed the physical fight that shut down production of their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, for one week and was shown on the season’s last episode. During her virtual chat with Jimmy Fallon, the 39-year-old reality T.V. star said Kourtney “scratched me so hard, I was bleeding.”

©GettyImages Kim and Kourtney’s physical fight appeared on the final episode of ‘KUWTK’

The beauty entrepreneur explained, “It was pretty intense. I feel it was a lot of built up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn't want to film anymore. She's not the type of person to make a decision, and say, ‘Okay guys, I'm not going to film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude everyday, and kind of take it out on everyone and the crew and to us and wouldn't really make that decision, so we would kind of like keep on pushing her, to figure out why she was so unhappy.”

The SKIMS founder revealed their mom, Kris Jenner, cried after watching what had happened between her two eldest daughters. 'When my mom saw that, a clip of that, she cried. And was like, ‘Who are you guys? Like what is going on?’” She continued, “I think everybody was really shook for a minute, and just was like ‘this isn't our type of show, what's happening?’ We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."

©@kimkardashian Kim addressed their ‘intense brawl’ on a video chat with Jimmy Fallon

Kim confessed she had snuck out to her mom’s home and was speaking from her “glam room.” The mom-of-four also shared her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, had done her makeup and hair. “The whole family is distancing, we haven’t even seen each other,” she said.