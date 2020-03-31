Britney Spears

Britney Spears has a connection to the Tiger King. As the Netflix docuseries continues to dominate the Internet’s watch lists, fans are finding out more and more about the motley crew of characters. Fans were quick to point out that one of the show’s stars, Dr. Bhagavan Antle, also known as Doc Antle, has a connection to the Princess of Pop.

Britney Spears, Tiger King©GettyImages
Britney Spears worked with Doc Antle during the 2001 Video Music Awards

In 2001, Doc was spotted working as a tiger tamer for the star’s iconic MTV Video Music Awards performance. During the award show, Britney performed her hit single I’m a Slave 4 U. The superstar shocked the audience when she and her dancers were joined on stage with a series of wild animals. In the background Doc is seen wrangling a live tiger. If you blink, you may miss him.

So far, Britney hasn’t acknowledged the video or shared if she has been watching Tiger King. On the show, Doc is known as one of the inspirations for the Tiger King, Joe Exotic. Doc is the founder of the Myrtle Beach Safari and the Rare Species Fund. In the series, he is known for his “self-proclaimed” title as doctor and the man who takes wild animals and makes them stars.

Doc Antle, Britney Spears Tiger King©@docantle
Doc is one of the characters explored on Tiger King

Tiger King follows the rise, fall and subsequent arrest of Joe Joe Maldonado-Passage. Since the premiere, on March 20, fans have raised questions and theories about the infamous cast of characters. Celebrities including Sofia Vergara’s husband Joe Manganiello have even gotten into the craze.


