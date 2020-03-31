Selena Gomez is getting through self-isolation with the help of a former love. The Rare songstress took to her social media to share a list of songs, books, movies, TV shows and podcasts that have been helping her past the time. One song in particular – that made the cut – was Snowchild by her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. The track is from the Toronto native’s recently released album After Hours.

©GettyImages Selena Gomez added ex-boyfriend The Weeknd to her quarantine playlist

Selena, 27, and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) dated briefly in 2017. The pair split after 10 months of dating. Since the breakup, the duo has not mentioned each other, until now. In addition to The Weeknd’s music, the Dance Again singer shared that she has also been listening to collaborator and pal Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle, Kari Jobe and Roddy Rich.

As for TV and movies, the pop star has a blend of classics and new releases such as Clueless, The Morning Show and reruns of Saturday Night Live. Selena has also been spending her time with family, recruiting fellow celebrities for challenges and spending time with her four-legged loves.