Selena Gomez is getting through self-isolation with the help of a former love. The Rare songstress took to her social media to share a list of songs, books, movies, TV shows and podcasts that have been helping her past the time. One song in particular – that made the cut – was Snowchild by her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. The track is from the Toronto native’s recently released album After Hours.
Selena, 27, and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) dated briefly in 2017. The pair split after 10 months of dating. Since the breakup, the duo has not mentioned each other, until now. In addition to The Weeknd’s music, the Dance Again singer shared that she has also been listening to collaborator and pal Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle, Kari Jobe and Roddy Rich.
As for TV and movies, the pop star has a blend of classics and new releases such as Clueless, The Morning Show and reruns of Saturday Night Live. Selena has also been spending her time with family, recruiting fellow celebrities for challenges and spending time with her four-legged loves.
In an update to her fans, the Look at her Now singer shared that she has been self-isolating and only leaving the house to see her parents and sister. “I have not really left—well, I have left my house just to see my sister. I hope that you guys are taking this seriously,” she shared on a live session.
“To me, I can’t wrap my head around people not taking lives that serious. It’s not to say it’s to be hurtful toward anyone else. It’s just, it’s really hard to see 'cause I have grandparents and they’re with me. I have a six-year-old sister who can’t be in school right now so I haven’t been on this too much just for the sake of praying for you guys and honestly figuring it out for myself, trying to read and not go crazy."