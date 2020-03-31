Chrissy Teigen is celebrating and giving a shout out to her best pair - her breast implants. “Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth.”, Chrissy shared with her fans on social media. However, Chrissy confessed she is ready for a change and go under the knife once again. The Cravings author did the plastic surgery in her early 20s and she went candid on social media about considering giving her two friends a farewell. The post generated a deep conversation about her implants, where many of her followers including Whitney Cummings commented "Wait isn't ten years when we need to take them out?!"

©@chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen while modeling for Beach Bunny Swimwear

Chrissy was forthright about her feelings with her breast implants and shared "yes dude and I really want them OUT. Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it's not "ESSENTIAL" smh." The 39-year-old shows off her model body wearing a two-piece white swimsuit on the runway from Beach Bunny Swimwear on the post of her breast anniversary. Kim Kardashian also left a laughing emoji on her picture which Crissy responded “you guys were at this show!!! It’s why I was listed as “model walks runway” no one cares about me bahahahahah.”

While Chrissy continued her witty remarks, many fans shared their personal plastic surgery experiences and encouraged her decision to remove the breast implants. Unfortunately, Chrissy will have to wait a few more weeks to visit the surgeon due to the stay-at-home orders in California during the global pandemic.