We are now on Day 21 of our special celebrity and royal coronavirus news coverage. As we wrap up the month of March, check out yesterday’s updates or read on for the latest...

Victoria Beckham is the latest designer to donate to help those in need during the pademic, pledging to donate 20 per cent of sales from her clothing label and beauty brand to food banks. “We are committed to caring and supporting those on the front lines of the COVID-19 relief efforts – words can't describe how thankful we all are for the bravery and hard work of everyone who is making significant sacrifices to keep us safe. We are in this together,” read a statement from the brand.



Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are ‘at each other's throats’ since self-isolating together. The Hollywood couple, who have two daughters together, made the confession during an Instagram Live chat with Katie Couric on Monday. “We’ve been at each other's throats real bad, real bad, oh yeah,” said Kristen, while Dax volunteered that getting together for the chat was “as physically close as we've been in a couple of days,” quipping with a laugh: “America’s sweetheart has some character defects... just want to let you know.”

In more couples news, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated an additional $400,000 to pandemic aid. TMZ reports that the pair gave $100,000 each to NYU Langone Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital.

The Rock says he'll no longer post his home workouts from his 'iron paradise' since he doesn't want to give suffering fans the wrong impression

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will no longer post his home workouts during the pandemic, saying he’s conscious of the impression his privilege may give to fans. The action man said he doesn't want to be saying, “’Hey guys, look at me, look at the great workouts I’m having. Look at this place, the iron paradise, wow I feel great.’” He added, “I am empathetic and I know that millions and millions and millions of you around the world it's killing you not to be able to go to a gym.”

Dad-of-three James Corden says the “homeschooling thing is a nightmare” while on lockdown. The talk show host is at home with son Max, nine, and daughters Carey, five, and Charlotte, two. “My respect for teachers is through the roof,” he told Entertainment Tonight. Holding up a math textbook he lamented, “Honestly, I know nothing in here. I know nothing.”

You'll have to wait to get your high fashion fix –Paris Haute Couture week in July has been canceled

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and the PFW Menswear collection shows have been canceled. Representatives for the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode have confirmed the two upcoming events, scheduled to begin on July 5 and June 23, respectively, will no longer go forward. “In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” the Federation said in a statement.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has also confirmed that plans for the resort 2021 shows have been scrapped. A statement explained: "The decision was based on the current global situation, the ongoing uncertainty regarding its impact on retailers and their open-to-buys, and designers' challenges in producing collections at this moment."