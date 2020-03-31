Ariana Grande is unrecognizable as she shows off her natural curls

Ariana Grande’s high ponytail is as iconic as Madonna’s coned bra top or Rihanna’s cool shades so fans were shocked to see her hair not only loose but also sporting natural curls in her latest Instagram post. Captioning the photo: ‘get a load a dis,’ the singer can be seen with unruly hair tumbling over her face and shoulders and, if taken out of context, it would be hard to identify the singer.

Her hair must be breathing a sigh of relief during these days of laid-back lockdown. From the age of 16 she was dyeing her hair a vivid red every week for role as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s Victorious show. Talking about the experience in a Facebook post, she wrote: "Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody. I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair.”

The damage was such that she decided to adopt her signature high ponytail look as a way of hiding the problem. “It's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years).... And trust me, it's even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back.” She added. Perhaps, now that she hasn’t got the constant pressure of performing and press junkets, her hair has had chance to recuperate. All we can say is that she looks as stunning as always!