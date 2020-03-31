The deadline is here. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be stepping down from their royal duties on March 31, and royal watchers have many about the couple’s future. The Sussexes made an announcement on January 8 explaining their shock decision and expressing their plan to work in order to become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America. Now that Harry and Meghan have reportedly moved to L.A. with their son Archie and are about to start their brand new life, here are all the answers about their future.

How will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become financially independent?

The couple will be now free to pursue careers and make commercial deals and they will also receive private financial support from Harry’s father the Prince of Wales. Meghan first voice over role for Disneynature's Elephant documentary was recently confirmed, but as published in our sister publication HELLO! , the work - which Meghan completed in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders - was done before their decision to start a new life.

What paid jobs could they have?

As a spokesperson for the Sussexes previously explained: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020. Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed."

Details of what will happen to with these organisations are likely to be revealed in the coming months, although Harry has already announced plans to produce a mental health documentary for Apple with Oprah Winfrey and they could even have opportunities to become brand ambassadors for companies such as this in future.

While no commercial deals have been signed so far, they could seek out opportunities related to areas of interests they’ve engaged with in the past, such as fashion lines, becoming involved with Netflix or Disney, or in the case of Meghan, she could resurrect her lifestyle blog The Tig or acting career. In any case, according to Buckingham Palace, "everything they do will continue to uphold the values" of Queen Elisabeth.

©GettyImages Meghan and Harry at the Endevour Fund Awards, one of their last commitments as working members of the royal family

Will Meghan return to her acting career?

Although she has not made any comments on this, there could potentially be opportunities for her to produce films and documentaries as part of her and Harry's non-profit organisation.

How will they divide their time between the UK and North America?

According to HELLO!, Harry and Meghan will spend the majority of the time in North America but will be visiting the UK “regularly.” While it has been reported that the couple have moved to L.A., there is also the chance that Prince Harry, his wife and their son Archie might still move to Toronto, where Meghan was based while shooting her series Suits.

Where will Archie go to nursery and school?

As Archie is only ten months old, plans for his future schooling and education have not been confirmed yet.