For someone who is used to having her own hair and makeup team, Jennifer Lopez is quite happy to take it back to basics and attend to her beauty routine herself. But this doesn’t mean JLo isn’t grateful for the skill and expertise that her team usually brings to the table. On March 30 fiancé A-Rod captured the Bronx beauty painting her own nails and posted the video to Instagram.

“Show me what’s happening, what you finishing over there?” The former baseball star asks his love as she is seen bent over her nails at a table. “Ta da, wait – finishing touch!” She exclaims while putting on the last coat of nail polish. She then holds up her hands so he can appreciate her work. “How long did that take?” Alex asks her, to which she jokingly responds: “Eight hours!!” before collapsing into a heap of laughter on the sofa.