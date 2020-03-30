Despite living in a current state of uncertainty, Pitbull is giving us hope with a new world anthem that is all about empowerment. Mr. Worldwide is launching a new song called “I Believe That Will We Win.” We believe this song is going to keep us motivated and jamming for the next 30 days.

©GettyImages

In the teaser video posted on social media, the Cuban-American rapper goes on top of the SLAM Miami rooftop, a charter school where he shares a motivational message to the world. Pitbull also shared his hometown city, featuring the Miami skyline where he says “Now is when we take fear and is not forget everything and run. it’s face everything and rise. And the reason I wanted to do it on the roof is to show you that city right behind me…, ‘cause Miami taught me how to fight.”

Pitbull will go live with Enrique Santos on iHeartRadio in Miami on March 30th and is inviting all listeners and residents in Miami-Dade to tune in at 10 p.m. on March 30th. All listeners are encouraged to blast their radios from their balconies and sing in honor of all medical professionals and first responders. “Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win).” the rapper shared on his social media post. All the proceeds of this single will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.