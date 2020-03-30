Since welcoming their adorable pup, Taylor Douglas, in February, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family have been head over heels over their latest addition. And now, little Taylor has reached a new milestone: bathtime! On her social media account, the actress shared a video of her and her daughter Carys Douglas, 16, taking turns with bathing Taylor and pouring water over him. “Spa day for Taylor, thank you @carys.douglas, just couldn’t have done it without you,” she wrote next to the clip.

In the video filmed inside their home, Carys can be seen pouring “warm water” over Taylor with a cup while the little guy sits still and lets himself be pampered. Catherine then takes over by massaging him for a bit before her daughter comes into the picture once more and completes “spa day” by wrapping him in a towel.

The 50-year-old actress has shown her enthusiasm over Taylor by posting pictures and sharing videos of him running around and it’s evident he’s captured everyone’s hearts, including her husband’s Michael Douglas. The Chicago actress recently posted a photo of the 75-year-old actor sitting on their couch at home and Taylor sitting on his lap. “It must be Love, Love, Love. When your husband loves the other guy in your life. Priceless,” she wrote