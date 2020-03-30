Juanpa Zurita’s 24th birthday celebrations took a messy turn! The YouTube sensation celebrated at this home in Mexico. This birthday for the star has been like no other, due to the Coronavirus. However, his family still wanted to make sure he was celebrated. Juanpa’s birthday cake was on theme. The cake was decorated as a germ with a bottle of hand sanitizer and a roll of toilet paper along the side. The best part – the cake smash that came at the end of the birthday song. Although he found time to have some fun, the social media star used his day to share a special message about the importance of being healthy and implementing the best practices to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

“Everything I need is with my family, my friends and genuinely enjoy what I do and not in seeking to perfect it, if not let it be! And most importantly, be present. Excuse me if I am very philosophical but also consider that I have been locked up for 15 days. I am happy and grateful to live this birthday like this, because it has a lot to learn from this time. Thank you Zuricatas for your beautiful messages and edits. I love you today and always.”