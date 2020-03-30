One of everyone’s favorite Latinx couples, Karol G and Anuel AA, are looking more in love than ever with their latest video together. In a social media video that Karol shared on her personal account, you can see the two singing along to a new song that they have created together while they have been self-quarantining with their fur-baby. In the caption of the video, she shares, “We did it going through quarantine at home.” Here’s to more #quarantinemusic from this awesome couple!