Karol G and Anuel AA look more in love than ever as they give fans a surprise

The Latinx performers have been busy while they’ve been self-quarantining

BY
One of everyone’s favorite Latinx couples, Karol G and Anuel AA, are looking more in love than ever with their latest video together. In a social media video that Karol shared on her personal account, you can see the two singing along to a new song that they have created together while they have been self-quarantining with their fur-baby. In the caption of the video, she shares, “We did it going through quarantine at home.” Here’s to more #quarantinemusic from this awesome couple!

