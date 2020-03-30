Sofia Vergara is living with the real life Tiger King! The Modern Family star took to her social media to share a few pictures from her and her family’s first outing. “First family outing in 2 weeks #carride #stayhome.” The 47-year-old actress shared a carousel of photos that included a family selfie featuring her, her son Manolo, her husband Joe Manganiello and her grand-dog Baguette. Sofia’s family pictures are cute, but it’s her husband’s attire that set the internet a blaze.

©@sofiavergara Joe Manganiello paid homage to the Tiger King with his latest look

In one of the snaps, Joe is seen walking the dog and wearing a pair of tiger-print shorts with his black hoodie. Fans noticed that the Magic Mike star could be paying homage to the new Netflix series Tiger King. Joe, 43, seemingly confirmed their speculations while making a hilarious joke. “Y’all watching the Chihuahua king on Netflix,” he commented on the post. Alluding to his new role in the household.

Sofia and her family have been practicing self-isolation and social distancing, in order to flatten the curve surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic. The star has taken to her social media to encourage her over 18 million followers to stay home.