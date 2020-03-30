It appears Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying the quarantine while sunbathing at her home near the beach in sunny Los Angeles. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to social media to share a carousel of sexy selfies wearing a teeny metallic bikini from her swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, and a sun hat to cover her face from the sun’s harmful rays. The Brazilian beauty simply captioned Vitamin followed by a sun emoji. The 38-year-old appears flawless with a fresh face and the perfect setting to do social distancing.

©@alessandraambrosio Alessandra shared a series of selfies while sunbathing

Before stepping outside, Alessandra shared a quick video shaking her hips in her bikini, which is the Wave set ($196) from her line which she co-founded with “soul sisters” Gisele Cória and Aline Ambrosio. The businesswoman, known for her vast collection of tiny bikinis, has been sharing selfies and videos reminding everyone to stay home.

The mom-of-two even made her Tik Tok debut when she filmed a video with her 11-year-old daughter, Anja Louise. “The time has come ... when my daughter is the one teaching me what to do !!! @anjalouise.a.m #staypositive #staysafe #tiktok Follow Anja’s TikTok @Anjaisrad,” she captioned.

©@alessandraambrosio The former VS model shared a video while shaking her hips

Ahead of posting the series of pics showing her lying down while enjoying the sun, the bombshell shared a selfie with a sign that reads the reasons of why she’s staying home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Thank you for nominating me @camillabelle #Istayhomefor my dad who has Multiple Sclerosis, my bestie @marianacapoani who like many other doctors are at the front of this fight and for all of you healthcare workers, scientists, home attendants, firefighters, volunteers, grocery store clerks, and others that put yourself at risk so that we can all stay safe and live semi-normal lives during this tough time,” she wrote before tagging, “I nominate @serenawilliams @matmazzafera @lilyaldridge @anitta @biancabalti @olivier_rousteing @neymarjr @bebelgilberto.”