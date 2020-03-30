Though Kim Kardashian had an explosive fight with her sister, she shared the most adorable picture of her boys Saint and Psalm on her social media post. The 39-year-old reality star brought a heart-warming picture to her fans after a heated scene with her sister Kourtney Kardashian on E!’s Keeping up with the Kardashians.

©@kimkardashian Saint and Psalm showing us a sweet moment while playing with each other

“My boys” as Kim captioned in the picture, shows siblings Saint and Psalm smiling and very joyful. Saint is 4 years old and Psalm 4 months, are playing with each other while being in social isolation. The adorable post reached over 2 million likes and 8 thousand comments, in a very heart-warming moment. The star also has two daughters, North, six and Chicago, two that she shares with her husband Kanye West.

The reality star previously engaged in a physical fight with Kourtney on season 18 premiere of Keeping up with the Kardashians. In the episode, Kim and Kourtney are having an argument regarding Kourtney’s work ethic. The siblings had to be separated by their younger sister Khloe Kardashian after the two started slapping each other and throwing things. This is one of the most explosive fights to date after Kourtney threatened Kim in the show. Kim and Kourtney have engaged in other physical attacks were they had to be separated as seen in earlier scenes where Kim tells her “You’re the least interesting to look at.”