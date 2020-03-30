Bad Bunny’s new hit, Yo Perreo Sola (I Twerk Alone) from his second album, YHLQMDLG, is an anthem for all the ladies, who want to dance alone, and not be bothered at the club. And to get into full character, the Puerto Rican star made his drag debut for the music video accompanying the song, which features vocals by emerging artist, Nesi. The 26-year-old appears like we’ve never seen him before rocking three jaw-dropping looks, including a red vinyl ensemble featuring a tight minidress and thigh-high boots.

©@badbunnypr Bad Bunny transformed for his new music video

Bad Bunny next appears wearing a long black wig with teamed with a sexy top and matching pants, followed by a chic, all-black look and blonde tresses.

“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” Bad Bunny explained to Rolling Stone Magazine. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it,” he said about Nesi lending her vocals. “ But I do feel like that woman sometimes,” he added.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, is fearless when it comes to his sartorial choices on and off stage, and he often uses fashion to prove points and make political statements.

©GettyImages Bad Bunny often uses fashion to make political statements

In an interview from March 2019 with GQ, the trap singer said, “I think it’s my responsibility, as a person of influence — not just as an artist but as a person — to sometimes try to do what I can.” He continued, “If I have the chance to say something, I will say it — but that doesn’t obligate me to always say something, or to shed light on every problem, as if I were a lawmaker.”