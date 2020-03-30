As we near 30 more days of social distancing due to the Coronavirus, Marc Anthony is enjoying the solitude with a motorbike ride and some relaxation outdoors. The Puerto Rican singer who initially decided to postpone his concerts due to a back injury has now taken the time to heal and practice self-care. “Let’s use this time to reflect. Together we will figure this out and this too shall pass. Stay home and be safe. Los quiero,” Marc shares on his social media post.

Now that the global pandemic has put a halt on many social events and concerts, Marc has decided to enjoy quarantine season in a different way. In his recent social media post, we can see the 51-year-old showing fans how he spends time outdoors in what seems to be like an open prairie. While he continues enjoying wildlife and nature, Marc encouraged his fans to use this unprecedented time to stay home, “In the meantime, do your part, take care and take care of your family and loved ones.”

Marc recently released a new video on his YouTube Channel, revealing his musical development through each episode. The OPUS Recording Sessions are a series of musical documents featuring Marc’s recording sessions through a 10-episode YouTube vlog. The videos reveal Marc’s behind the scenes with producers while making the 2020's Best Tropical Latin Album Grammy Winner. Now fans can watch episode 7 on his social media post featuring the song “Si Pudiera”.