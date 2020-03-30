Introducing Adonis! Drake took to his social media in the early morning hours of Monday March 30, to send light and positivity to the world with the help of someone special – his son. For the first time, the rapper shared candid photos of his baby boy with the world. Adonis, whom he shares with model Sophie Brussaux, is the spitting image of his father. In the first photo, the father-son duo rocked matching black shirts as they pose for the camera. The adorable two-year-old shows off his piercing baby blue eyes and blonde hair.

©@champagnepapi Drake shared photos of his two-year-old son Adonis

The photo carousal continues with a shot of Drake, Adonis and his mom, pictures of his the rapper’s parents and a solo shot of his baby boy. Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to react to the sweet pictures. “Beautiful words. Beautiful boy. He’s growing up so fast,” Lala Anthony wrote. “I can’t not see u with blonde hair on the third one now haha,” fellow rapper and friend Lil Yachty wrote.

In his message, the In My Feelings rapper encourages his followers to tap into their emotions, control their energy and connect with and ask for support from those who matter. All of this comes as the rapper is practicing social distancing at home in Toronto. The most important line came as he opened up about missing those close to him.



“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.” Drake, 33, and Sophie welcomed their baby boy in October 2017. The God’s Plan rapper confirmed the birth of his son the following spring, after fellow rapper Pusha T made reference to him in the diss track Story of Adidon.