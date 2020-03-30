As we wrap up our third week of coronavirus updates, we’re taking a look at donations from Kim Kardashian and Simon Cowell, Mariah Carey’s birthday in isolation and major news as coronavirus hits legends of the music industry. You can also to get caught up on the weekend’s reports, or keep coming back here to check on up-to-the minute updates.

Kim Kardashian has pledged $1 million to help families impacted by coronavirus crisis. The beauty and fashion mogul has followed little sister Kylie Jenner’s example, making a million-dollar donation to fight the virus. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is donating proceeds from a relaunch of the debut collection from her Skims shapewear line. "To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I'm proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19," she wrote on Instagram.

Just two days after announcing he had been diagnosed with virus, veteran country music star Joe Diffie has died at 61 from complications of COVID-19. The Grammy Award-winning singer lost his battle with the illness on Sunday, his publicist confirmed to Rolling Stone.

After a seven-day quarantine, Prince Charles, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has ended his self-isolation. Clarence House officials say the Prince is in “in good health” and has been given the all-clear.



Mariah Carey celebrated her 50th birthday in quarantine with her kids. Super glam Mariah Carey celebrated being “eternally 12” as she marked her birthday in self-isolation with her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Sharing photos of herself blowing out her candles with her children, the music star wrote: “Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love.”

CBS News producer and talent executive Maria Mercader died on Sunday at the age of 51. Calling the loss “a hard hit to the heart,” veteran news journalist Dan Rather paid tribute to Maria on social media. “A paragon of grit and grace, she embodied the best of the @CBSNews mission,” he wrote. “Millions of Americans learned of the world through her efforts. Now our world is less with her loss. RIP.”



Folk legend John Prine is in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms. The singer's family announced the news on social media on Sunday. “After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)... This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Simon Cowell has donated $1.6 million to charity amid the pandemic. The America’s Got Talent star and his team are pledging $1,000,000 to be split between Feeding Britain and Feeding America. The music mogul, who is vice president of the U.K.’s Shooting Star Children’s hospice, vowed another $600,000 to help the organization meet their budget amidst financial struggles. “I don’t like celebrities telling people what to do... But there are still other people in business and in entertainment with resources available. So today it’s those people I’m urging to rise to this enormous challenge,” he said.