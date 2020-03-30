Like mother, like daughter. Serena Williams should be super proud of little Olympia. The tennis player shared a cute video with her followers showing how she is entertaining the little one in these challenging quarantine times, but Olympia also proved in the footage that the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree and she certainly has her mom’s competitive streak.

In the video, we can see mom and daughter enjoying a playdate in the kitchen. Serena’s daughter is dressed in a cute princess-style pink dress while her mom looks beautiful with curly hair and a simple sleeveless white top. Two-year-old Olympia is super focused on her gymnastics horizontal bar toy, to the point that she is not listening to her mom demanding her turn and won’t let her have a say in this competition! Serena looks at her daughter adoringly while the little one giggles and finds the tennis player’s despair extremely hilarious!

Loading the player...



Serena finally surrenders and lays her head on the island table top, allowing her daughter to win this battle. But the war is not over. Later on, the tennis player posted new footage where we can see her completely obsessed with her daughter’s toy, this time playing alone in the kitchen, in the same spot where her daughter left her: “This has become my new sport,” she writes while we see her husband Alexis Ohanian looking at her in disbelief. The tennis star finally gets her victory and shares her joy with fans - but let’s not tell little Olympia for now!