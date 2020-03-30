Shakira’s other half Gerard Piqué gave us a peek into their home life on March 28 when he took part in charity concert LaLiga Santander Fest, via video call. “Parents are like magnets to their children,” he said during a heartfelt speech. “Where ever we go, they follow us!” He said of Milan, seven, and five-year-old Sasha, showing that Gerard and his music star partner are, like many people, struggling to juggle working from home with entertaining their children!

©Instagram “We’ll get over this all together,” the soccer said in a positive message at a charity concert

He went on to say that he is continuing to work out as much as possible at home, ending on a positive note: “The reality is, like all of life’s changes, you’ve got to adapt and give it some time. We’ll get over this all together.” LaLiga Santander Fest isn’t the only charity he has been involved in to raise funds for the fight agains COVID-19, he’s also joined up with fellow Spanish sport stars Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol for a Red Cross campaign for the same cause.