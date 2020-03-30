Amara La Negra shares her experiences with colorism: 'They want someone who looks more Latina'

Amara La Negra is opening up about her Latinx roots and the colorism she has faced throughout her life and career. In a conversation with HuffPost, the 28-year-old star shared details about her life. After her mom arrived to the United states from Dominican Republic, Amara—who was born Diana Danelys De Los Santos—has always strived to fight for Black and Latinx representation.

“Growing up, my mom used to always tell me that, because of the color of my skin, I would always have to work twice as hard to be recognized for my work,” she told the publication. “It wasn’t until I got older that I realized and understood what she meant by it.” Amara not only speaks out with her words, she also speaks out with her music, style and even her name. She coined herself Amara La Negra after people would call her "the black one" during her time with a girl group.

Although she is Latinx, she still experiences discrimination. “Here’s a classic one — people consider me to be physically attractive, and I get the, ‘Oh my god, you’re a pretty Black girl,’ or ‘For being Black, you’re really pretty,’” she explained. “I went to do an audition for a soap opera, and they told me, ‘You’re probably not going to get the role because they want someone who looks more Latina.’”