Marc Anthony is the king of Salsa - so who better to teach some snake-hipped moves to British celebrity David Beckham? The Parecen Viernes singer gave a dance class to the soccer star, who tried as hard as he could to master the tropical rhythms. Romeo Beckham, the former soccer player's oldest son, shared the video via social media, showing off his dad's impressive efforts.

The Beckhams spent some of their summer vacation chilling in Miami, where they caught up with some of their old friends, Marc being top of the list. Michael Valdés, founder of the Baila con Micho dance academy, and radio host Enrique Santos were also at the friendly gathering during which David took his first salsa lesson

©@bailaconmicho Marc Anthony with David Beckham and Michael Valdés

“A very good job for a first time”, Romeo wrote alongside the video he shared through his profile. In the same video, David apologized to his wife, Victoria Beckham, for his poor performance.