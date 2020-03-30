For a look at more exclusive photos from our special family edition, pick up the November issue of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands October 25. Subscribe today!

There’s no doubt Eugenio Derbez finds himself at one of the most important stages of his life. Professionally, the actor-producer has become one of the most influential Latin artists to set foot in Hollywood’s entertainment industry, and his career only continues to rise. On the other hand, the actor has created a very special bond with his family, especially after an incredible trip to Morocco this summer. There, Eugenio and his family had the opportunity to strengthen their ties and get to know the real side of each member of their clan.

©Oscar Ponce The Derbez family will showcase their most intimate and personal sides in a new reality show

In HOLA! USA’s latest issue, the actor speaks about his experience on the family journey, which was filmed for the reality show De Viaje con Los Derbez (Traveling with Los Derbez), available on the Pantaya streaming platform. That is how Eugenio himself, all of his children: José Eduardo (from his relationship with Victoria Ruffo), Vadhir (with Silvana Prince), Aislinn(with Gabriela Michel), and youngest daughter Aitana (with wife Alessandra Rosaldo), Alessandra, his granddaughter Kailani, and his son-in-law Mauricio Ochmann, who are all part of the iconic photo shoot, got a deeper look into their personalities and discovered themselves like never before.

“I’ve had many failed relationships. Honestly, everything would point to us being a dysfunctional family. However, I see the love we all have and how the four siblings love and care for each other. I feel honored and grateful. I must have done something right," said the patriarch producer about how his family’s dynamic has strengthened.

©Oscar Ponce The Derbez family stars on the cover of HOLA! USA's November issue

However, José Eduardo, who discovered a new special connection with his father, was surprised by the way he was able to connect with his siblings and Eugenio. “The truth is I was very afraid because I was the one that had least spent time with the family, the one who had most rampage and was afraid that we’d return on bad terms from this trip. But I really liked being with all of my family and seeing that I can be with my dad without fighting, that we’re imperfect but we work,” he said excitedly.