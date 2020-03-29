How are you holding up? We’re on Day 19 of our coronavirus coverage, bringing you the latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting the worlds of royalty and entertainment. Keep checking back throughout the day for live updates and be sure to see what you missed from yesterday’s report. Until then, deep breaths, everyone!

Tonight’s the big night! Elton John is hosting FOX’s star-studded iHeart Living Room Concert for America at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. The Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation benefit will feature: Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith and many more! Click to watch other at-home concerts from your favorite musicians.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge provided guidance to help support people’s mental health during the COVID-19 quarantine.Plus, they gave a glimpse at their home offices!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson gave their first health update since returning to America. The coronavirus-diagnosed couple recently landed in L.A. after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks. “Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” Tom tweeted. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

Shakira made a plea for children in quarantine: “Knowing the situation of parents with young children in this difficult period of quarantine, I empathize with those who do not have an outdoor space or balcony for their children to breathe fresh air. If it is allowed to go out for a walk or for adults to shop, a solution would have to be considered that would grant this same right to children who need sun and air for their physical and mental health. I would urge the Government to consider a policy that allows an adult in charge to take a child out for a walk, even if it is subject to the restrictions that the experts consider and respecting the rules of distancing and sanitation. Children are being true champions in this social drama and we must think about their well-being.”

Diddy is “locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers.” The rapper urged fans to reach out to him, saying: “We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected.”