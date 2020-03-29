Quarantine and clean! If being in the house isn’t inspiring you to tidy up your space, then the season will. It’s officially spring so that means all of the memories of waking up on a Saturday morning and knowing that it’s time to join your folks for the weekly cleaning are here. Take yourself back to the days were your mom and the vacuum cleaner woke you up with sounds of Rubén Blades and Marc Anthony. Flash forward to today, now you’re weeding out the old and making room for the new. HOLA! USA has the perfect blend of classic salsa, reggaeton and R&B throwbacks to help you get the job done Eres tu mama? Turn this up as you dance your way to a cleaner space!