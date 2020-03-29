We now find ourselves with a fair amount of time on our hands, time we are looking to fill with food, fun and lots of TV. Whether you’re in the mood for something uplifting or something that will have you traveling to another world and thinking “what if,” there are tons of shows on Amazon Prime Video that will help quench your television thirst. Below we’ve gathered 11 shows that we absolutely love and think you will too.
Briarpatch
Who is in it: Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi and Brian Geraghty
Why You Should Watch: Rosario’s Allegra Dill returns to her hometown to investigate the mysterious death of her sister. On her journey for the truth, she uncovers layers of deception and corruption that have taken hold of the town. This show was penned by the minds behind Mr. Robot, so get ready for intricate storytelling with lots of depth.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Who is in it: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein
Why You Should Watch: This story follows Rachel’s Miriam 'Midge' Maisel as she hilariously rediscovers herself and her passions through stand-up comedy. This show is from the writers of Gilmore Girls so you know the dialogue will be witty and on point.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Who is in it: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and John Hoogenakker
Why You Should Watch: The action-packed spy drama that we all need. Follow John’s Jack Ryan as he is thrust into a dangerous field assignments where his objective is to uncover terrorist plots.
Modern Love
Who is in it: Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, John Slattery and Andy Garcia
Why You Should Watch: This is a TV series that is based on the New York Times' Modern love column. The show, like the column, explores relationships, love and the human connection.
The Man in the High Castle
Who is in it: Alexa Davalos, Joel de la Fuente and Rufus Sewell
Why You Should Watch: The Man in the High Castle poses the question: what would have happened if the Germans and Japanese would have won World War II?
Fleabag
Who is in it: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman
Why You Should Watch: This award-winning comedy was adapted from the award-winning play that follows the life of a young woman who is trying to cope with life in London while she comes to terms with a recent tragedy.
Homecoming
Who is in it: Stephan James, Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale
Why You Should Watch: Julia’s Heidi Bergman works at Homecoming — a care facility that helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. Fast forward a few years, the Department of Defense begins questioning why she left and the story starts to unravel.
Hand of God
Who is in it: Ron Perlman, Dana Delany, Andre Royo, Garret Dillahunt and Alona Tal
Why You Should Watch: Ron’s Pernell Harris is a morally-corrupt judge who suffers a mental breakdown due to a great loss. This sets him down a path of vigilante justice of which he believes is being compelled by a divine power.
Mozart in the Jungle
Who is in it: Lola Kirke, Gael García Bernal, Saffron Burrows and Bernadette Peters
Why You Should Watch: This 30-minute dramedy follows the story of young musicians as they seek to find love, money and fulfilling careers in the bustling city of New York.
Carnival Row
Who is in it: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Jared Harris and Indira Varma
Why You Should Watch: This sci-fi series channels all of the best facets of horror-legend H.P. Lovecraft in a twisty “whodunnit” fairytale story with a passionate love story anchor with socio-political tones.
Hunters
Who is in it: Logan Lerman, Al Pacino and Julissa Bermudez
Why You Should Watch: The setting is NYC in 1977 and a young Jewish man is set on exacting revenge is kidnapped by a secret group of Nazi hunters who are fighting a secret war against a cabal of high-ranking Nazi officials in hiding who want to create the Fourth Reich.