Who is in it: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein

Why You Should Watch: This story follows Rachel’s Miriam 'Midge' Maisel as she hilariously rediscovers herself and her passions through stand-up comedy. This show is from the writers of Gilmore Girls so you know the dialogue will be witty and on point.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Who is in it: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and John Hoogenakker

Why You Should Watch: The action-packed spy drama that we all need. Follow John’s Jack Ryan as he is thrust into a dangerous field assignments where his objective is to uncover terrorist plots.

Modern Love

Who is in it: Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, John Slattery and Andy Garcia

Why You Should Watch: This is a TV series that is based on the New York Times' Modern love column. The show, like the column, explores relationships, love and the human connection.

The Man in the High Castle

Who is in it: Alexa Davalos, Joel de la Fuente and Rufus Sewell

Why You Should Watch: The Man in the High Castle poses the question: what would have happened if the Germans and Japanese would have won World War II?

Fleabag

Who is in it: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman