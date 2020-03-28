While we are all home self-isolating with nowhere to go aside from alternating spaces in our homes because of the coronavirus pandemic, a slew of musicians have taken to various platforms to offer their talents and pass the time in the form of mini concerts. We may not be able to go to the nearest arena or local bar to listen to live music, but we sure are able to take advantage of these free performances. John Legend perfectly did this with Chrissy Teigen by his side while Maluma showed off his skills and six pack. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who have been sharing photos from their quality time together, teamed up with Global Citizen for its Together at Home remote sessions. And who can forget DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine record breaking nine hours performing on Instagram Live for 100,000 people including Taraji P. Henson, Diddy, Naomi Campbell and Joe Biden.

©GettyImages John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took requests for their Instagram Live

In the midst of the mania, J Balvin successfully launched his new album Colores and partnered with Vevo to bring his new album to fans everywhere. “I'm so grateful that the team at Vevo helped me bring songs from my new album Colores to life,” he said. “I take the visual presentation of my music very seriously, so it was great to work with a team of creators that hold their work to the same standard. Being able to share this special performance with you means everything to me since I can’t perform for you in person right now.”

Keep scrolling to see which of our favorite stars are getting creative to bring us virtual live sessions that in turn will turn your house into one rocking venue.

©GettyImages J Balvin released his new music during self-isolation

Camila Cabello and Shawn spent 24 minutes on an Instagram Live on 3/20 that continues to live on Youtube. “This is a crazy time, and we are all going to come out of this together,” the Havana singer noted. “We are going to pull through and try and connect.”