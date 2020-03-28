Rita Moreno 'sets off alarms' everywhere for this reason

It's hard for Rita Moreno to walk into a major stadium. Not only because she's a recognizable celebrity, but because she has an alarm-ringing feature: a titanium knee! "I have a titanium left knee, which sets off alarms everywhere," the 88-year-old EGOT winner revealed to US Weekly. "It’s most troublesome at sports arenas, where being a celebrity suddenly means nothing!" The One Day At A Time star revealed countless fun facts about herself on the cusp of her sitcom premiering on PopTV and we’ve picked some of our favorites!
"I usually wake up humming. I’m a very happy person," Rita said. This is no doubt a great way to stay positive in today's unsettling world. She also touched on her nightly routing, saying: "The last thing I do at night before bed is watch forensic television shows and tsk-tsk my way through them." It seems she may thrive in quarantine life, as she also says: "I’ve talked to myself since I learned how to talk. I’ll [also] mutter something amusing and laugh at my own jokes. I don’t need anybody."
Jokes aside, the triple threat took to Instagram this week to deliver a special message from her house. "I'm sequestered in my home just like the rest of every person in America. I'm also bored to death. I'm also restless. I'm eating way too much because I'm bored." She added that she "cannot wait to be with my friends again from One Day At A Time," promoting the show's premiere on PopTV.
In addition, Rita recently advised her fans to get outside and walk when possible. "Nothing like a breath of fresh air! Don’t forget to take walks if you can," she captioned a photo of her stepping out for a stroll in the woods.