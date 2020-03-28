Rita Moreno 'sets off alarms' everywhere for this reason

It's hard for Rita Moreno to walk into a major stadium. Not only because she's a recognizable celebrity, but because she has an alarm-ringing feature: a titanium knee! "I have a titanium left knee, which sets off alarms everywhere," the 88-year-old EGOT winner revealed to US Weekly. "It’s most troublesome at sports arenas, where being a celebrity suddenly means nothing!" The One Day At A Time star revealed countless fun facts about herself on the cusp of her sitcom premiering on PopTV and we’ve picked some of our favorites!

©GettyImages Rita and her ﻿One Day At A Time family

"I usually wake up humming. I’m a very happy person," Rita said. This is no doubt a great way to stay positive in today's unsettling world. She also touched on her nightly routing, saying: "The last thing I do at night before bed is watch forensic television shows and tsk-tsk my way through them." It seems she may thrive in quarantine life, as she also says: "I’ve talked to myself since I learned how to talk. I’ll [also] mutter something amusing and laugh at my own jokes. I don’t need anybody."