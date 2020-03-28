As coronavirus case numbers surge across the world, hospitals are in urgent need of medical protective gear. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem did their part on Friday, March 27, announcing that they've "found a source" to purchase supplies for Madrid. "After days of searching for a way to locate medical supplies that are urgently needed in these difficult times so that we could buy them and donate them to hospitals, Javier and I finally found a source," the 45-year-old Oscar-winner wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to the logistic help of Indetex, we have been able to buy 100.000 Nitrilo gloves and 20.000 surgical FFP2 masks, which arrived today in La Paz hospital In Madrid."

©@penelopecruzoficial Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem donated to hospitals



The pair's purchases are a miraculous feat in these difficult times. "Even with the enormous difficulties that obtaining these essential sanitary materials and getting them to their destination present, we are hoping to be able to donate more supplies, so essential in these critical times, in the coming days," Penelope continued. "Our gratitude goes out to all the anonymous heroes and heroines who risk their own health to help cure and maintain the health of us all. Thank you!!!"

The wonderful news was shared along with a carousel of photos showing their donation boxes arriving. Stars like Laura Linney, Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger were among heaps of fans to be amazed by Javier and Penelope's act of kindness. The comment section became an echo chamber of “thank you.”

Penelope has been doing everything she can to end the pandemic. She's shared infographics to demonstrate the importance of social distancing (“#stayhome”) and uplifting content like a neighborhood in Italy collectively watching a film being projected onto the parallel building.