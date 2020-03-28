We’re on Day 18 of our coronavirus coverage, bringing you the latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting the worlds of royalty and entertainment. Keep checking back throughout the day for live updates and be sure to see what you missed from yesterday’s report.

Contagion stars Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and more had a virtual reunion for an important reason. The stars separately filmed their best tips for doing your part during this global pandemic as a part of the #ControltheContagion campaign, a joint collaboration from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Watch below!

The Duke of Cambridge urged Londoners to help the homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic. The issue is incredibly close to Prince William's heart, as he is a patron of homeless charity The Passage. Speaking to charity CEO Mick Clarke, the Duke called the situation "life and death" while issuing an impassioned plea. William said: "We are in a life and death fight to help those people living on the streets in this public health emergency."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back home in L.A.! The couple, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, were spotted driving around tinseltown. They returned to the U.S. from their quarantine in Australia, where Tom was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic.



Jennifer Garner gave her assistant Maureen Grosser the sweetest birthday surprise from quarantine! The star setup a special parade outside her Pacific Palisades home, where her assistant has been staying with her and the kids. She had about fifteen cars full of people drive by and sing Happy Birthday - from a safe distance, of course.