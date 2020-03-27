Loading the player...
When Beyoncé and Jay-z announced that they were expecting their first child, the world collectively lost it. The couple, who are seen as music royalty and two savvy business moguls, would be bringing into this world a mini-human that would combine their collective powers. Throughout the years, we’ve been able to catch glimpses of Blue Ivy and how her personality has developed — and there is no denying her growing star power!
MORE:
15 Non-Latino celebrities that prove are fluent in Spanish
It’s ready! Adamari López’s daughter, Alaïa, finally gets her dream house and it’s every girl’s dream
More about