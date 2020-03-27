In her backyard, Alaïa, the daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa, has everything any little girl has ever dreamed of: a miniature house for herself.It’s a project that was started by her father and was completed with the help of an expert since the house has all the comforts that the little one needs; it’s hurricane-proof, decorated to her liking, it comes with a digital lock, light installations, air conditioning, and even security cameras! Although Alaïa won’t be able to wear her kiddie heels in the dining room area due to the low ceiling, we are sure that she will enjoy it very much, especially when she invites her friends over! Hit play and watch the tour of Alaïa’s dream home.