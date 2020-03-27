Joan Small wants to be clear about her identity as a model. The Afro-Latina cover girl opened up about her introduction to the modeling world – and the trouble that came with it. “I came to an industry that immediately pigeonholed me. They saw me as the Afro-descendant model - not even as a mix- they saw me as the black girl,” she told Vogue Mexico. “They didn't see my different layers; That of being Latina or that of being of African descent, they only saw me from the outside. At the time there was no inclusion, I had to push myself to make a change and say, 'I am much more than just this.’”

She continued: “Whenever they referred to Latin, I was last seen by my skin tone . I was always caught up in the specter that my skin was too light to be black but too dark to be Latina. Now, everyone uses the term 'Afro-Latin' but when I started that it didn't exist.”

After years navigating the industry, the supermodel shared that although there were some bumps, she wouldn’t change her experience. "I don't think I necessarily would have done something different at the beginning of my career because I think that made me what I am now,” she said.